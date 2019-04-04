The most wonderful (and beautiful) time of the year is here!

The 2019 edition of the Masters promises to be a stellar tournament with storylines like Rory McIlroy looking to claim the final leg of the Career Grand Slam, Tiger Woods trying to secure his first green jacket in 14 years and so much more.

In addition, the real star of the show will be ever-present: Augusta National Golf Club. Check out Golf Advisor's ultimate guide to the Masters and Augusta National.

Masters Week kicks off Sunday with five hours of live coverage of the 2019 Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club.

Morning Drive will start each morning of Masters Week with live updates, and Live From the Masters will be the go-to source for news updates and analysis from Augusta National.

Watch live streaming of Masters Week coverage on Golf Channel APP. Join in on the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and using hashtag #theMasters

Masters Week TV Schedule (all times ET):

Sunday, April 7

7:00am-8:00am - Morning Drive

8:00am-1:00pm - Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

Monday, April 8

7:00am-9:00am - Morning Drive

2:00pm-5:00pm - Live From the Masters

7:00pm-9:00pm - Live From the Masters

Tuesday, April 9

7:00am-9:00am - Morning Drive

9:00am-5:00pm - Live From the Masters

7:00pm-9:00pm - Live From the Masters

Wednesday, April 10

7:00am-9:00am - Morning Drive

9:00am-3:00pm - Live From the Masters

6:00pm-9:00pm - Live From the Masters

Thursday, April 11

6:00am-8:00am - Morning Drive

8:00am-3:00pm - Live From the Masters

7:30pm-9:30pm - Live From the Masters

Friday, April 12

6:00am-8:00am - Morning Drive

8:00am-3:00pm - Live From the Masters

7:30pm-9:30pm - Live From the Masters

Saturday, April 13

7:00am-9:00am - Morning Drive

9:00am-3:00pm - Live From the Masters

7:00pm-9:00pm - Live From the Masters

Sunday, April 14

7:00am-9:00am - Morning Drive

9:00am-2:00pm - Live From the Masters

7:00pm-9:00pm - Live From the Masters