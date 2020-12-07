How to watch the U.S. Women's Open on NBC Sports, Golf Channel and Peacock

The U.S. Women's Open is being contested Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the final major of 2020.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, will provide daily live coverage for free. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up for free. To find the live coverage, open Peacock, navigate to the Browse tab and select the image that says “U.S. Women's Open.”

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Thursday, Dec. 10

10:30AM-12:30PM (Peacock): Round 1 coverage (Click to watch when live)

12:30-6PM (Golf Channel): Round 1 coverage (Click to watch when live)

Friday, Dec. 11

1-3PM (Peacock): Round 2 coverage (Click to watch when live)

3-6PM (Golf Channel): Round 2 coverage (Click to watch when live)

Saturday, Dec. 12

11AM-1PM (Golf Channel): Round 3 coverage (Click to watch when live)

1-2:30PM (Peacock): Round 3 coverage (Click to watch when live)

2:30-6PM (NBC Sports): Round 3 coverage (Click to watch when live)

Sunday, Dec. 13

11AM-2PM (Golf Channel): Round 4 coverage (Click to watch when live)

2-5PM (NBC Sports): Round 4 coverage (Click to watch when live)