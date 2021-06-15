'I didn't know how to say hi': Yuka Saso meets her idol and fellow U.S. Open winner Rory McIlroy

Getty Images

What made Yuka Saso more nervous, standing over her winning putt two Sundays ago at the U.S. Women’s Open or meeting her idol, Rory McIlroy, on Tuesday at the U.S. Open?

The 19-year-old Saso didn’t hesitate: “Meeting Rory.”

“I didn't know how to say hi,” she continued. “But he was so nice. He was so kind. He was so open. When I asked him a question, he was so honest. I hope I can ask him more advice.”

Before she won at Olympic Club, Saso earned the attention of many for her golf swing, which closely resembles that of McIlroy. The four-time major winner also took notice, tweeting at Saso during and after her Women’s Open run.

“Everyone’s going to be watching Yuka Saso swing videos on YouTube now. Congratulations!” McIlroy wrote to Saso, who learned to swing like Rory partially by watching YouTube videos.

Saso watched McIlroy from inside the ropes for three holes on Tuesday, and said they chatted “about things.”

“I can't share it with you guys,” she said. “I want to keep it with me.”

Saso’s day didn’t end there, though.

“I saw Phil [Mickelson] activating his calves, and yeah, I saw Jordan Spieth. I saw the great players,” Saso said. “It's been a great day, and I'm thinking to come back tomorrow morning before I fly back to Atlanta.”

Saso will look to win back-to-back major titles next week at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Woodland hoped for Bryson-Brook grouping

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

There will be no Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau grouping at the U.S. Open, but Gary Woodland would have enjoyed one.
Golf Central

This time at Torrey, Spieth not faking self-belief

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Jordan Spieth noted that he's come a long way since he last teed it up at Torrey Pines back in January.
News & Opinion

Bryson, Brooks will have to earn a pairing this week

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

The USGA didn't put Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka together in the first two rounds at the U.S. Open.