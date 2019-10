Tiger Woods began play at the MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins wearing a navy blue sweater vest over a light blue-and-white striped shirt. Jason Day, meanwhile, was just in his shirt sleeves.

By the sixth hole, Woods has taken off the vest in favor of a full-length sweater.

By the seventh hole, Day was wearing Tiger’s sweater vest.

And Day wore that sweater vest right into the winner's circle.

The end.