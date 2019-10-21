CHIBA, Japan – Jason Day didn’t know much about the history of the Skins Game, but he was aware of one curious milestone.

“Apparently Tiger hasn't won one yet, so I've got that on him, which is good,” Day said with a laugh following his victory in the MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins.

Day jumped out to an early lead with a birdie at the third hole that was worth three skins and $30,000 and added to his total with a scrambling par at the 17th hole that was worth four skins and $80,000, to push his total to $110,000.

The Australian closed out the match with an up-and-down for birdie at the last hole, which was worth $100,000.

“My short game was nonexistent last week [at the CJ Cup], but it was nice to be able to hole some putts coming down the stretch, hit some good shots,” Day said. “The short game really showed up today and that's usually the strength of my game.”

Tiger Woods had a chance to match Day’s birdie at the last hole and force a playoff, but he missed from 10 feet. Woods, who has never won a skins event in seven attempts, finished tied for second with Rory McIlroy, with $60,000, and Hideki Matsuyama was fourth with $20,000.

“I did not play well at the beginning. I hit a lot of bad shots and did not putt well. Once I got into the flow of competing and feeling the round, it just got exciting,” said Woods, who is making his first start this week at the Zozo Championship since undergoing knee surgery in August.