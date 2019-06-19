CHASKA, Minn. – Jeongeun Lee6 is seeking to win back-to-back major championships.

Sung Hyun Park is looking to defend her title.

Jin Young Ko is aiming to strengthen her grip on the Rolex World No. 1 ranking and claim her second major this year.

They’re all looking to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week to keep the possibility of a Korean sweep going in this year’s women’s majors.

Ko won the year’s first major, the ANA Inspiration, and Lee6 followed up winning the U.S. Women’s Open two weeks ago.

“I’ve had a great season already,” Ko said. “I’ve won two times already this year. So, I’m looking forward to this week.”

Lee6 is looking to become the first player to win back-to-back majors in the same season since Inbee Park won the first three majors of 2013.

“I just want to continue to play well and to the best of my ability,” Lee6 said.