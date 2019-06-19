Lee6 and Co. hoping to keep Korean trend going at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Getty Images

CHASKA, Minn. – Jeongeun Lee6 is seeking to win back-to-back major championships.

Sung Hyun Park is looking to defend her title.

Jin Young Ko is aiming to strengthen her grip on the Rolex World No. 1 ranking and claim her second major this year.

They’re all looking to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week to keep the possibility of a Korean sweep going in this year’s women’s majors.

Ko won the year’s first major, the ANA Inspiration, and Lee6 followed up winning the U.S. Women’s Open two weeks ago.

“I’ve had a great season already,” Ko said. “I’ve won two times already this year. So, I’m looking forward to this week.”

Lee6 is looking to become the first player to win back-to-back majors in the same season since Inbee Park won the first three majors of 2013.

“I just want to continue to play well and to the best of my ability,” Lee6 said.

Golf Central

A. Jutanugarn considering using driver PGA

BY Randall Mell  — 

Ariya Jutanugarn rarely puts driver in her bag, but she’s seriously considering it at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week at Hazeltine National.
News & Opinion

KPMG Women's PGA opening doors beyond golf

BY Randall Mell  — 

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship continues to give the LPGA grand stages. It continues to open important doors for women, even those beyond golf.
Golf Central

Kang gets 'Tour Boyfriend Things' tips at Women's PGA

BY Randall Mell  — 

If Danielle Kang wins the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for the second time in three years, it might be because of 'Tour Boyfriend Things.' That’s what Maverick McNealy is calling his assistance.