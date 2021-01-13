Jhonattan Vegas WDs from Sony after positive COVID-19 test; Seamus Power in the field

Jhonattan Vegas
Getty Images

Jhonattan Vegas withdrew from the Sony Open on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Vegas is the second player to withdraw this year because of a positive test, after Jim Herman was forced to miss the 2021 opener, the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Currently 144th in the FedExCup standings, Vegas last played at the Mayakoba Classic in December. He now must self-isolate under the CDC guidelines.

Vegas was replaced in the field by Seamus Power.

