Jhonattan Vegas withdrew from the Sony Open on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Vegas is the second player to withdraw this year because of a positive test, after Jim Herman was forced to miss the 2021 opener, the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Currently 144th in the FedExCup standings, Vegas last played at the Mayakoba Classic in December. He now must self-isolate under the CDC guidelines.

Vegas was replaced in the field by Seamus Power.