History has proven that anything can happen during John Daly's annual week-long stay in a Hooters parking lot not far from Augusta National, where he sells merchandise during the Masters.

Last year, a car lost control and crashed into the two-time major champ's RV.

But that incident didn't scare Daly off, apparently, as he was back in his usual spot on Monday, greeting fans and even granting one unusual autograph request.

Daly signed one woman's bare bottom, and she happily showed off her new ink for his Instagram account.

Guess one could say Daly is officially on the backside of his career.