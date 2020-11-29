Jon Rahm announces he and his wife, Kelley, are expecting their first child

Jon Rahm and wife Kelley
Getty Images
Jon Rahm of Spain is celebrates with his wife Kelley Cahill after winning the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on July 19, 2020 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)  - 

Jon Rahm had a little extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Sure, the 26-year-old won twice and reached No. 1 in the world for the first time, but that wasn't why. Instead, Rahm revealed Friday via social media that he and his wife, Kelley, are expecting their first child.

Rahm
Instagram

“Feeling extra grateful this year, Happy Thanksgiving from us and our growing family!” said Rahm, who didn't disclose any other details.

The Rahms met in college and got engaged in 2018. They were married last December in Rahm's hometown of Bilbao, Spain.

Rahm's next start is expected to be on the European Tour for next month's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. We last saw him at the Masters, where he tied for seventh.

