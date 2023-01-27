Jon Rahm: 'I don't care' about world No. 1; just want to win third straight

At this point, Jon Rahm says he doesn’t care. Come Saturday evening, it might not matter, either way.

Rahm is in position for his third consecutive PGA Tour win – and his fifth in seven worldwide events. Following a 6-under 66 in Friday’s third round of the Farmers Insurance Open, Rahm sits at 10 under par, alone in second place and two shots back of leader Sam Ryder.

Rahm’s nonchalant attitude is not in reference to continue his winning streak; it’s regarding regaining world No. 1.

Despite his torrid stretch, Rahm is still ranked third in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rahm 'couldn't care any less' about No. 1 ranking

“If I win again tomorrow and I don't get to No. 1, at this point I don't care,” he said Friday evening at Torrey Pines.

According to projections, however, a Rahm win, regardless of how current No. 1 Rory McIlroy fares in Dubai – he was one off the first-round lead in the weather-delayed event – would secure the Spaniard the top spot in the world.

Rahm last held that mantle entering the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, where he was usurped by champion Scottie Scheffler. Now, having won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express to start ’23, he’s got three possibilities to reclaim his throne:

A victory

A solo second, with McIlroy finishing worse than solo third in Dubai

A solo third, with McIlroy finishing worse than solo 27th

Rahm said a third consecutive Tour victory – something that only five different players have accomplished in the last 25 years – is the primary goal in tomorrow’s final round at the South Course, not the bonus that would come with it.

“I truly could not care any less if I did [regain No. 1]. I'll get the chance to do something incredible and whether the ranking says I'm one or two or three, it doesn't matter,” he said. “It will be something very, very special.”