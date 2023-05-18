Jon Rahm matches worst career PGA Championship score in opening round at Oak Hill

Jon Rahm has now played 23 career rounds in PGA Championships. Only once before had he endured a day like Thursday.

Rahm fired a 6-over 76 in the opening round at Oak Hill Country Club to match his worst career PGA Championship score, tying the 6-over 76 that he carded in last year's third round at Southern Hills, where Rahm ultimately tied for 48th.

The day actually started well, as Rahm birdied his opening hole, the par-4 10th. He followed with five straight pars before the mistakes began. Rahm bogeyed five of his next six holes. Rahm capped his round with a bogey-double-birdie-par stretch.

He ranked outside the top 100 in the field in strokes gained approach and putting at the time his round ended. He also was in the negative in strokes gained off the tee.

For his PGA career, Rahm has just two top-10s in six appearances.