Jon Rahm tied for early lead after 7-under 64 at Mexico Open

World No. 2 Jon Rahm got off to a great start Thursday at the Mexico Open, firing a first-round 7-under 64 to hold a share of the lead early in the day.

Rahm made a 4-footer for par on the ninth hole – his final hole of the day – to stay bogey-free on the round.

Full-field scores from Mexico Open at Vidanta

The Spaniard has struggled on the greens this season, ranking 132nd in strokes gained: putting and averaging just 70.5 feet of putts made per round, which also ranks 132nd on the PGA Tour.

The putter wouldn’t be an issue Thursday at Vidanta, as Rahm was just an inch shy of 97 feet of putts holed in his first round.

The highlight of the day for Rahm came at the drivable par-4 7th, which was playing just 311 yards. After driving the green, the former world No. 1 rolled in a putt of nearly 42 feet for eagle.

With the morning wave in the house, Rahm is tied for the lead alongside Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Bryson Nimmer.

Rahm, who has only one top 10 in his last five starts, is trying to win for the first time since capturing his first major championship at last summer’s U.S. Open.