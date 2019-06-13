Jordan Spieth had played his first seven holes Thursday at the U.S. Open in even par when he hit what he thought was a perfect tee ball on Pebble Beach's par-4 eighth hole.

However, Spieth's ball went long, rolling through the fairway and off the cliff. Making matters worse, Spieth's third shot into the green went long, setting up a difficult chip from well above the hole.

That's when Spieth appeared to blame his caddie, Michael Greller. He was picked up on camera saying, “Two perfect shots, Michael. You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.”

Spieth went on to bogey the hole.