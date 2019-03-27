AUSTIN, Texas – For Jordan Spieth, Wednesday’s tie at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play felt like a victory.

Considering how Spieth has struggled the last few months, and the ebb and flow of the match, it was easy to see why.

After starting his day with a bogey at the first hole to slip 1 down against Billy Horschel, Spieth found himself in a 3-down hole after six holes. But he clawed back to tie the match through 13 holes. He then played Nos. 14 and 15 in 3 over par before rebounding with back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to earn a half point.

“It was big,” Spieth admitted. “He was winning the holes. He was making a lot of really long putts through the early part of that front nine. And luckily I had holes to go after that. And we did a good job of not letting that bother me. If he's going to shoot 7 or 8 under, I'm going to try to shoot 6 [under] and make progress in that form.”

The tie was a mental boost for Spieth, who missed the cut in his last start at The Players and hasn’t finished inside the top 30 this season.

“I'm just looking for progress, and I've made progress,” said Spieth, who plays Kevin Na on Thursday. “I haven't really been in the position to play under pressure for a little while. It was great to see that. That could certainly serve me well not only for the rest of this tournament but as we look to the next few weeks.”