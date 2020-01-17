Vega cards 65 to take lead at Latin America Amateur Championship

Jose Vega
Enrique Berardi/LAAC

For the second straight day, a Colombian tops the leaderboard at the Latin America Amateur Championship.

At 3 under, Jose Vega leads by three over Chile’s Luke Roessler through two rounds at a windy Mayakoba in Mexico.

Vega, the only player under par, carded the round of the week with a 6-under 65, four shots lower than anyone else in the field Friday. He made two birdies on each side and holed out for eagle at the par-4 third.

Three back at even par for the week, Roessler (72) is the younger brother of 2017 Latin Am champ Toto Gana, who himself made the 36-hole cut on the number at 13 over par.

Roessler is followed by Argentina’s Abel Gallegos and fellow Chilean Gabriel Morgan Birke, the highest-ranked player in the field at plus-1.

Overnight leader Ivan Camilo Ramiez dropped to 2 over following a second-round 76.

The winner this week in Mexico earns invitations to both the Masters and The Open Championship.

