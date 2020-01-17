For the second straight day, a Colombian tops the leaderboard at the Latin America Amateur Championship.

At 3 under, Jose Vega leads by three over Chile’s Luke Roessler through two rounds at a windy Mayakoba in Mexico.

Vega, the only player under par, carded the round of the week with a 6-under 65, four shots lower than anyone else in the field Friday. He made two birdies on each side and holed out for eagle at the par-4 third.

Full-field scores of the Latin America Amateur Championship

Three back at even par for the week, Roessler (72) is the younger brother of 2017 Latin Am champ Toto Gana, who himself made the 36-hole cut on the number at 13 over par.

Roessler is followed by Argentina’s Abel Gallegos and fellow Chilean Gabriel Morgan Birke, the highest-ranked player in the field at plus-1.

Overnight leader Ivan Camilo Ramiez dropped to 2 over following a second-round 76.

The winner this week in Mexico earns invitations to both the Masters and The Open Championship.