J.R. Smith reportedly stung after stepping on beehive during college event, plays on

J.R. Smith’s college debut took a scary turn on Tuesday.

After shooting 19 over during Monday’s 36-hole day at the Elon Phoenix Invitational, the former NBA player turned North Carolina A&T freshman was three holes into his final round when he reportedly was stung after stepping on a beehive while searching for a wayward tee shot in the woods.

According to Jared Bunder, a video director with the host school, Elon University, the incident happened on the par-5 12th hole at Alamance Country Club in Burlington, North Carolina. Smith was then treated by medical personnel while groups behind him played through.

Smith eventually was able to continue playing. He had parred his first two holes, but after being stung, he double-bogeyed No. 12 and then made bogeys at Nos. 14, 15 and 18 to turn in 5-over 41.