Inkster can't sleep at night, wishes she had more picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team

Getty Images

Juli Inkster joked that making her two U.S. Solheim Cup captain’s picks are so difficult this year, she wished she didn’t have any picks at all, but the truth is that she would like more. 

Inkster said Tuesday at the CP Women’s Open that she wished she had three picks.

“Two picks don’t really do much for me,” Inkster said. “If I had four picks, it would be great, but I do think we need one more pick in there.”

Inkster’s automatic qualifiers will be determined with Sunday’s finish to the CP Women’s Open. She’ll announce her two captain’s picks on Monday. European captain Catriona Matthew made her four captain’s picks last week. Inkster said another pick would help her with pairings.

Pettersen headlines Euro Solheim captain's picks

 BY Randall Mell  — 

Suzann Pettersen highlighted the four captain's picks for the 2019 European Solheim Cup team.

“I've been not sleeping great just because I'm trying to figure out what's best for the team,” Inkster said.

The captain’s picks are especially difficult because so many proven American veterans haven’t yet qualified for the team. Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, Paula Creamer, Morgan Pressel, Angela Stanford and Brittany Lang are all teeing it up at the CP Women’s Open this week in hopes of showing they’re worthy of making the team.

