U.S. Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster has effectively used the “pod system” that Paul Azinger used to win the Ryder Cup when he lead the American team back in 2008.

Inkster is 2-0 as the skipper and won’t be abandoning a winning game plan in Scotland this week.

The pod system is designed to group four players together as a mini-team within the team. It’s designed to bring together players whose personalities and games appear to naturally fit together, creating comfort and confidence for the week.

The pairings grow out of those pods.

Inkster’s three pods this week?

The Korda sisters, Jessica and Nelly, are together, along with Lexi Thompson and Morgan Pressel.

Danielle Kang is with Megan Khang, Lizette Salas and Annie Park.

Stacy Lewis is with Marina Alex, Angel Yin and Brittany Altomare.