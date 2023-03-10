Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth headline Valspar Championship field

Justin Thomas headlines the field for the next week’s Valspar Championship, which will welcome 10 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking to Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Thomas, currently ninth in the world rankings, is one of five top-20 players competing, along with No. 12 Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 14 Sam Burns (two-time defending champ), No. 15 Jordan Spieth (2015 winner) and No. 20 Keegan Bradley.

Other notable competitors are No. 26 Tommy Fleetwood, No. 27 Brian Harman, No. 37 Justin Rose, No. 41 K.H. Lee and No. 45 Kevin Kisner.

The unrestricted sponsor exemptions are Victor Perez, former Texas teammates Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer, and current Texas Tech senior and world No. 1 amateur Ludvig Aberg.