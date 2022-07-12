×

Justin Thomas: Since last year, Tiger Woods has 'planned on beating me' at Open

Getty Images

Remember when Tiger Woods, shortly after wrapping up his final round at Augusta National last April, talked about how he couldn’t wait until St. Andrews? Well, Woods had been looking ahead to the 150th Open Championship for much longer.

According to Woods’ frequent practice-round partner, Justin Thomas, Woods talked “quite often” last year about playing the Old Course for this championship. Even before Woods, who was recovering from a serious car accident that previous February, had begun to test his surgically repaired right led and hit balls again.

“I just think it was the most realistic timetable that he had, but it just so happened to be that he was ready earlier,” Thomas said. “But I know that if you could have told him at the beginning of the year, you had one event to play and one event only, I think – which it sounds like he made apparent in his press conference, and I would also say – that it would have been here.”

Full-field scores from the 150th Open Championship

Of course, Woods, a three-time Open champ, wasn’t just hoping to be healthy enough to play this week. He, in typical Woods fashion, was aiming big.

“He reminded me many times,” Thomas said, “that he planned on beating me here at this tournament.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Spieth nearing end of busy stretch: 'trying to rest'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Jordan Spieth is playing his eighth tournament in 10 weeks at The Open and is doing everything he can to keep his body fresh for St. Andrews.
News & Opinion

With luck and good fortune, Tiger could contend

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

In the land of ancient links and narrow roads, this particular take probably isn’t going to age well: Tiger could contend at the 150th Open.
Golf Central

Zalatoris graduates from shed to hotel at 17

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Will Zalatoris hadn't played the Old Course before this week, but he had some practice playing four of the holes on a tribute course in Dallas.