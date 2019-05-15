After withdrawing from this year's PGA Championship, including Tuesday night's Champions Dinner, with a nagging right-wrist injury, Justin Thomas remained in the New York metropolitan area for an MRI, according to Golf Channel's Tim Rosaforte.

The 2017 PGA champion also received consultation with a hand specialist at the Hospital for Special Surgery and went through two-a-day rehab sessions.

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

Some good news did come for Thomas, who was given clearance to begin chipping and putting while still rehabbing his injured wrist.

Thomas hasn't played since finishing T-12 at the Masters last month, pulling out of the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago, citing the same wrist injury.