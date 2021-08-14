Kevin Kisner, T-3 at Wyndham, eyeing trips to Whistling Straits and East Lake

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Kevin Kisner has never qualified for a Ryder Cup, despite having a great match-play reputation, and is looking to catch the eye of U.S. captain Steve Stricker at the Wyndham Championship.

“It's a weird question,” said Kisner when asked about the Ryder Cup on Saturday. "I haven't gotten picked yet and I've played nicely going in. I figured I had to win this week or next week to really have a chance and I'm in position."

Even with a bogey-bogey finish, Kisner climbed up the leaderboard on Saturday with a 4-under 66 at Sedgefield Country Club. “Struck it nicely all day and gave myself a ton of chances. Keep that up and try to get rid of those dumb bogeys,” said Kisner, who is tied for third at 11 under, four off the lead.

Kisner is currently ranked 23rd in the Ryder Cup standings. The top six players qualify for the team after the second FedExCup playoff event – the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland – and Stricker has six captain’s picks. Even without a win, continued good play could get him to Whistling Straits.

The only team he's played on was the 2017 Presidents Cup, for which he qualified. Kisner won the WGC-Match Play in 2019 and was runner-up the year before. However, the Ryder Cup is too far in the future for Kisner to overthink.

“I want to make the Tour Championship first, that's a big goal of mine every year,” said Kisner, who is currently ranked 69th on the FedExCup rankings.

Well inside the top 125, Kisner will not have a problem making it into the first playoff tournament - The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club. After that event, the top 70 players qualify into the BMW Championship and finally, the top 30 will compete in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Made five out of the last six, so I don't want to stop now,” said Kisner, referring to the Tour Championship. “Finish well here tomorrow and go get them at Liberty and set myself up.”