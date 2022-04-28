Kevin Na responds to Grayson Murray: 'Not exactly how' dispute 'went down'

There are two sides to every story. And now it's time for Kevin Na's.

A Twitter spat from January between Grayson Murray and Na made its way to Vidanta's range ahead of this week's Mexico Open — and it got pretty heated, Murray revealed on The Stripe Show Podcast.

However, speaking to Gold Channel's Todd Lewis Wednesday in Mexico, Na said Murray's version of the story wasn't entirely accurate, but he, like Murray, is going to put the feud in his rear-view mirror.

"That's not exactly how it went down, but I'm over it and I'm moving on," Na said. "Looking forward to having a good week here in beautiful Mexico."

Murray said that Na instigated the exchange on the range and there was "a lot of profanity involved."

"I think it was a very immature thing to say four months later," Murray said, "and to do it on the range, which he knows is his safe spot, he knows that I'm not going to do anything to him, he knows he's just provoking me."

It remains to be seen if this quarrel will go back and forth like Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau did last summer. However, for now, both Na and Murray will move their focus to their play in Mexico. In Round 1, Murray is set to tee off at 2:07 p.m. ET and Na at 2:18 p.m.