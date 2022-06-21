KPMG Women's PGA doubling purse to $9 million for this week's major

BETHESDA, Md. - The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship has been a frontrunner in elevating the women’s game, and the major championship upped the ante again on Tuesday with the news that its purse has been doubled.

Players competing at Congressional Country Club were surprised to learn via email that the purse for the season’s third major would increase from $4.5 million to $9 million, effective this week. Purse increases are often announced a year or more in advance. Sunday’s winner will take home $1.35 million, also double the amount from 2021.

“I knew it was going to be big, but not quite this big,” said Stacy Lewis, a two-time major champion and longtime KPMG ambassador. “It's amazing. I don't know how many times you can say it. KPMG from the start, you know, they raised the bar when they came on board for this championship. It pushed the USGA. It pushed the R&A to step up, and they're doing it again. I don't think they're done, is my guess.”

KPMG Women's PGA Championship doubles purse

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest move in what has become a beneficial competition among the women’s majors in increasing purses and winner’s checks. At $9 million, the KPMG Women’s PGA has the second largest purse in the game, behind only the $10 million offered by the U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica.

“Doubling the purse from $4.5 million to $9 million is another example of KPMG and the PGA of America’s dogged commitment to the LPGA and our athletes,” said LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. “We could not be more grateful for their steadfast leadership in growing the women’s game and providing our athletes and future athletes with opportunities commensurate with their world-class talent.”

In 2014, KPMG and the PGA of America were brought on board to assist the LPGA in breathing new life into what had previously been known as the LPGA Championship. Since that partnership began, the purse has increased 300% and the championship has been staged at some of the biggest venues in golf, including Olympia Fields Country Club, Atlanta Athletic Club and Congressional.