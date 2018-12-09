Thanks in part to an eagle on the penultimate hole, the makeshift duo of Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman teamed for a one-shot victory over Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo at the QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla.

Kizzire and Harman had a share of the lead entering the final round of the 54-hole team event, but they were trailing by a shot when they stood in the 17th fairway. That's where Harman ripped a 3-iron to set up a 15-foot eagle attempt, while Kizzire hit it to a similar length from a dirt lie. Kizzire rolled in his eagle putt, making them the first team to reach 30 under.

McDowell had a chance to tie with a birdie on the 18th hole, but his 12-footer slid by the left hand side and Kizzire and Harman sealed the victory when Harman two-putted for par on 18.

Kizzire was originally planning to team with Davis Love III this week at Tiburon Golf Club, but a late partner change when Love withdrew proved fortuitous as he became the first to win in his tournament debut since Cameron Tringale in 2014.

Harman finished third at this event last year when he teamed with Pat Perez, but he improved on that result this time around alongside his fellow Sea Island resident.

Kizzire and Harman had a share of the lead after each of the first two rounds, shooting a 59 in Friday's scramble format and a 66 in Saturday's modified alternate shot. The 11-under 61 during Sunday's best ball left them one clear of McDowell and Grillo and two shots ahead of the teams of Kevin Na and Bryson DeChambeau, Luke List and Charles Howell III and Gary Woodland and Charley Hoffman.

Making her third straight appearance in the event, Lexi Thompson teamed with Tony Finau en route to a seventh-place finish.