Latin America Amateur Championship headed to Lima Golf Club in Peru in 2021

Lima Golf Club

The Latin America Amatuer Championship is headed to Peru for the first time.

Tournament organizers announced Thursday that the 2021 edition of the LAAC will be held at Lima Golf Club from January 14-17.

This marks the third time seven years that the event will be held in South America, following stops in Argentina in 2015 and Chile in 2018.

“In 2021, Peru will observe the bicentennial of the nation’s independence, and we believe that the staging of this championship at our club is a tremendous celebration of both the city of Lima and the game of golf in Peru," Diego de Osma, president of Lima Golf Club, said in a statement.

Five players from Peru are in the field this week at Mayakoba, where one in the field of 108 will walk away with invitations to this year's Masters and Open Championship.

2020 Latin America Amateur Championship announcement

LAAC winner to receive exemption into Open

 BY Nick Menta  — 

For the first time in the Latin America Amateur Championship's six-year history, its winner will receive an exemption into the game's oldest major.

More articles like this

2020 Latin America Amateur Championship announcement
Golf Central

LAAC winner to receive exemption into Open

BY Nick Menta  — 

For the first time in the Latin America Amateur Championship's six-year history, its winner will receive an exemption into the game's oldest major.
Golf Central

Echavarria (65) takes 3-shot lead at Latin America Am

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Nicolas Echavarria and Alejandro Tosti each shot 7-under 65s Friday to surge to the top of the leaderboard at the Latin America Amateur Championship.
Golf Central

Miranda, Ortiz share early lead at Latin America Am

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Pete Dye’s famed Teeth of the Dog course lacked some bite Thursday at the Latin America Amateur Championship – and still only 12 players broke par.