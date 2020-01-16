The Latin America Amatuer Championship is headed to Peru for the first time.

Tournament organizers announced Thursday that the 2021 edition of the LAAC will be held at Lima Golf Club from January 14-17.

This marks the third time seven years that the event will be held in South America, following stops in Argentina in 2015 and Chile in 2018.

“In 2021, Peru will observe the bicentennial of the nation’s independence, and we believe that the staging of this championship at our club is a tremendous celebration of both the city of Lima and the game of golf in Peru," Diego de Osma, president of Lima Golf Club, said in a statement.

Five players from Peru are in the field this week at Mayakoba, where one in the field of 108 will walk away with invitations to this year's Masters and Open Championship.