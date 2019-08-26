Juli Inkster went with veteran leadership with her two captain’s picks while notably leaving out the most successful American Solheim Cup player in the event’s history.

Stacy Lewis and Morgan Pressel are Inkster’s two picks, it was announced Monday morning.

Inkster left out Cristie Kerr.

Kerr, 41, is the winningest American in Solheim Cup history, but she has fallen into an uncharacteristic funk at the most inopportune time. She has missed her last four cuts in stroke-play events, and three of the last four cuts in majors.

With an 18-14-6 record, Kerr’s 21 Solheim Cup points are most by any American.

Inkster needed to add experience to this American team. Five of her 10 automatic qualifiers are Solheim Cup rookies, with eight of them having no experience on the road in Solheim Cup play. The Americans will meet the Europeans at Gleneagles in Scotland, Sept. 13-15.

Lewis, 34, and Pressel, 31, add Solheim Cup experience and major championship credentials.

Lewis is a 12-time LPGA winner who will be making her fifth Solheim Cup appearance. She’s 5-10-1 in the biennial international team event. The former Rolex world No. 1 has struggled to find her best form after taking the second half of last season off give birth to her first child, but she has proven herself on big stages. She won the 2011 ANA Inspiraton and the 2013 Women’s British Open.

Pressel, who won the 2007 ANA, will be making her fifth Solheim Cup appearance. With a 10-7-2 record in Solheim Cup play, she has claimed twice as many Solheim Cup match victories as any other player on this year’s team.

Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lizette Salas, Jessica Korda, Marina Alex, Megan Khang and Brittany Altomare qualified for the team off the U.S. points list. Angel Yin and Annie Park qualified via world rankings.

Nelly Korda, Alex, Khang, Altomare and Park will be Solheim Cup rookies.

Jessica Korda, Kang and Yin will join those rookies in making their first appearance in a Solheim Cup road game.

The Americans lead the Solheim Cup series 10-5, but they’ve never won in Scotland. They’re 0-2.