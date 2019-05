A severe thunderstorm halted played for nearly two hours at the U.S. Women's Open at the Country Club of Charleston, where lightning struck a tree Friday afternoon.

Play was suspended at 4:47 p.m. ET as storms moved into the area.

During the delay, a bolt of lightning came down onto the golf course, scarring a tree and ripping up its roots.

Play resumed at 6:45 p.m. in Charleston, with players heading back out to see how many holes they could complete before dark.