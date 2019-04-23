AVONDALE, La. – A fan of last year's walk-up music at the Zurich Classic? Well, you're in luck.

Teams will walk out to music of their choice before they tee off in Saturday's third round at TPC Louisiana. For the most part, the genres are diverse – though fans will hear a few songs multiple times, most notably Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which was picked by at least four teams.

Ah, and "Baby Shark" will get a few plays, well.

Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia will go with Queen's "Radio Gaga."

"I'm a big Queen fan," Garcia sad. "I'll leave the dancing to Tommy."



Responded Fleetwood: "That's fine. If I have to step up, then I'll do it. ... Come out in my pink shorts."

Adam Scott and Jason Day selected Aussie band INXS and their song "Suicide Blonde."

Here is a list of songs by team: