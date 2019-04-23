List of walk-up songs for Zurich Classic of New Orleans

AVONDALE, La. – A fan of last year's walk-up music at the Zurich Classic? Well, you're in luck.

Teams will walk out to music of their choice before they tee off in Saturday's third round at TPC Louisiana. For the most part, the genres are diverse – though fans will hear a few songs multiple times, most notably Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which was picked by at least four teams.

Ah, and "Baby Shark" will get a few plays, well.

Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia will go with Queen's "Radio Gaga."

"I'm a big Queen fan," Garcia sad. "I'll leave the dancing to Tommy."

Responded Fleetwood: "That's fine. If I have to step up, then I'll do it. ... Come out in my pink shorts."

Adam Scott and Jason Day selected Aussie band INXS and their song "Suicide Blonde."

Here is a list of songs by team:

Team Song Artist
Adam Hadwin/Aaron Baddeley Down and Out Tantric
Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan Old Town Road Lil Nas X
Adam Scott/Jason Day Suicide Blone INXS
Alex Prugh/Alex Cejka Fat Bottomed Girls Queen
Anders Albertson/Seth Reeves Whoomp! (There It Is) Tag Team
Andrew Putnam/Max Homa Trophies Drake
Anirban Lahiri/Shubhankar Sharma Beware Of The Boys Punjabi MC
Austin Cook/Andrew Landry All The Small Things Blink 182
Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy Young Forever Jay-Z
Brendan Steele/Luke Donald Girls Girls Girls Motley Crue
Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka Bad Boy For Life P. Diddy
Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes When The Saints Go Marching In Louis Armstrong
Carlos Ortiz/Sebastian Munoz Ground Theme Super Mario Bros. Music
Colt Knost/Boo Weekly Old Town Road Lil Nas X
Dylan Frittelli/Jaoquin Niemann Tear It Up Yung Wun
Harold Varner III/Tom Lovelady Old Town Road Lil Nas X
Harris English/Johnson Wagner Killing In The Name Rage Against The Machine
Henrik Stenson/Graeme McDowell Wake Me Up Avicii
Hudson Swafford/Wes Roach Mo Money Mo Problems The Notorious B.I.G.
Jason Dufner/Pat Perez 2019 Bazanji
Jason Kokrak/Chris Stroud Bawitdaba Kid Rock
Joel Dahmen/Barndon Harkins Baby Shark Pinkfong
Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer Enter Sandman Metallica
Julian Etulain/Andres Romero Scooby Doo Pa Pa DJ Kass
Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran I’m Shipping Up to Boston Dropkick Murphys
Kenny Perry/Josh Teater Renegade Styx
Kevin Streelman/Vaughn Taylor Lean On Me Bill Withers
Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft 1942 G-Eazy
Matt Every/K.H. Lee Cloudburst Oasis
Michael Kim/C.T. Pan Baby Shark Pinkfong
Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman Uproar Lil Wayne
Padraig Harrington/Shane Lowry I’m Shipping Up To Boston Dropkick Murphys
Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale Born On The Bayou Creedence Clearwater Revival
Rod Pampling/John Senden We Can’t Be Beaten Angry Anderson
Russell Henley/Ryan Blaum High Hopes Panic! At The Disco
Russell Knox/Brian Stuard Power Kanye West
Scott Langley/Jonathan Byrd The Saints Andy Mineo
Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax Good Ol’ Boys (Dukes of Hazzard) Waylon Jennings
Seamus Power/David Hearn I’m Shipping Up To Boston Dropkick Murphys
Shawn Stefani/Bill Haas Enter Sandman Metallica
Stephen Jaegar/J.T. Poston Callin’ Baton Rouge Garth Brooks
Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly As Good As I Once Was Toby Keith
Tommy Fleetwood/Sergio Garcia Radio Gaga Queen
Tony Finau/Kyle Stanley City Life Rebelution
Troy Merritt/Robert Streb Old Town Road Lil Nas X

