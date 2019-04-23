AVONDALE, La. – A fan of last year's walk-up music at the Zurich Classic? Well, you're in luck.
Teams will walk out to music of their choice before they tee off in Saturday's third round at TPC Louisiana. For the most part, the genres are diverse – though fans will hear a few songs multiple times, most notably Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which was picked by at least four teams.
Ah, and "Baby Shark" will get a few plays, well.
Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia will go with Queen's "Radio Gaga."
"I'm a big Queen fan," Garcia sad. "I'll leave the dancing to Tommy."
Responded Fleetwood: "That's fine. If I have to step up, then I'll do it. ... Come out in my pink shorts."
Adam Scott and Jason Day selected Aussie band INXS and their song "Suicide Blonde."
Here is a list of songs by team:
|Team
|Song
|Artist
|Adam Hadwin/Aaron Baddeley
|Down and Out
|Tantric
|Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan
|Old Town Road
|Lil Nas X
|Adam Scott/Jason Day
|Suicide Blone
|INXS
|Alex Prugh/Alex Cejka
|Fat Bottomed Girls
|Queen
|Anders Albertson/Seth Reeves
|Whoomp! (There It Is)
|Tag Team
|Andrew Putnam/Max Homa
|Trophies
|Drake
|Anirban Lahiri/Shubhankar Sharma
|Beware Of The Boys
|Punjabi MC
|Austin Cook/Andrew Landry
|All The Small Things
|Blink 182
|Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy
|Young Forever
|Jay-Z
|Brendan Steele/Luke Donald
|Girls Girls Girls
|Motley Crue
|Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka
|Bad Boy For Life
|P. Diddy
|Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes
|When The Saints Go Marching In
|Louis Armstrong
|Carlos Ortiz/Sebastian Munoz
|Ground Theme
|Super Mario Bros. Music
|Colt Knost/Boo Weekly
|Old Town Road
|Lil Nas X
|Dylan Frittelli/Jaoquin Niemann
|Tear It Up
|Yung Wun
|Harold Varner III/Tom Lovelady
|Old Town Road
|Lil Nas X
|Harris English/Johnson Wagner
|Killing In The Name
|Rage Against The Machine
|Henrik Stenson/Graeme McDowell
|Wake Me Up
|Avicii
|Hudson Swafford/Wes Roach
|Mo Money Mo Problems
|The Notorious B.I.G.
|Jason Dufner/Pat Perez
|2019
|Bazanji
|Jason Kokrak/Chris Stroud
|Bawitdaba
|Kid Rock
|Joel Dahmen/Barndon Harkins
|Baby Shark
|Pinkfong
|Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer
|Enter Sandman
|Metallica
|Julian Etulain/Andres Romero
|Scooby Doo Pa Pa
|DJ Kass
|Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran
|I’m Shipping Up to Boston
|Dropkick Murphys
|Kenny Perry/Josh Teater
|Renegade
|Styx
|Kevin Streelman/Vaughn Taylor
|Lean On Me
|Bill Withers
|Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft
|1942
|G-Eazy
|Matt Every/K.H. Lee
|Cloudburst
|Oasis
|Michael Kim/C.T. Pan
|Baby Shark
|Pinkfong
|Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman
|Uproar
|Lil Wayne
|Padraig Harrington/Shane Lowry
|I’m Shipping Up To Boston
|Dropkick Murphys
|Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale
|Born On The Bayou
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Rod Pampling/John Senden
|We Can’t Be Beaten
|Angry Anderson
|Russell Henley/Ryan Blaum
|High Hopes
|Panic! At The Disco
|Russell Knox/Brian Stuard
|Power
|Kanye West
|Scott Langley/Jonathan Byrd
|The Saints
|Andy Mineo
|Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax
|Good Ol’ Boys (Dukes of Hazzard)
|Waylon Jennings
|Seamus Power/David Hearn
|I’m Shipping Up To Boston
|Dropkick Murphys
|Shawn Stefani/Bill Haas
|Enter Sandman
|Metallica
|Stephen Jaegar/J.T. Poston
|Callin’ Baton Rouge
|Garth Brooks
|Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly
|As Good As I Once Was
|Toby Keith
|Tommy Fleetwood/Sergio Garcia
|Radio Gaga
|Queen
|Tony Finau/Kyle Stanley
|City Life
|Rebelution
|Troy Merritt/Robert Streb
|Old Town Road
|Lil Nas X