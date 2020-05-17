Live blog: TaylorMade Driving Relief at Seminole Golf Club

Live golf is back!

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a charity skins match, the TaylorMade Driving Relief, at famed Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

The action will be broadcast from 2 to 6 p.m. ET on NBC, Golf Channel and NBC Sports Network, with live streaming via PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold), GolfPass, GolfChannel.com and GolfTV.

We'll also keep track of the match, hole by hole, as the players raise money for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation, two organizations helping to lead COVID-19 relief efforts:

Hole No. 8: Par 3, 225 yards

Wind is making this hole play even longer. Johnson has to hit a hybrid and he barely gets it on the green. "I can't hit my long iron that far," Fowler said before badly hooking 3-wood left. No player gets it anywhere close.

Hole No. 7: Par 4, 430 yards

The skins have doubled, with these next 10 holes worth $100,000 each. Johnson's tee ball runs long and into the water that guards the front of the green. The other three have wedges from around 100 yards and all three wedge it within 12 feet or so, with McIlroy and Fowler each having about 6 feet left for birdie. Fowler makes his, and so does McIlroy. Tie.

Result: Tied (Skins total: McIlroy/Johnson, 5 for $250,000; Fowler/Wolff, 1 for $50,000)

Hole No. 6: Par 4, 390 yards

This hole may be less than 400 yards, but it's no easy birdie hole, even with players like hitting less than driver off the tee and wedge into the green. McIlroy goes well left off the tee, almost on the fourth tee box, and it gives him a great angle in. He takes advantage, stuffing a wedge to a few feet. The other three have birdie putts, as well, but only McIlroy converts. Another skin for his team.

Result: McIlroy/Johnson win $50,000 (Skins total: McIlroy/Johnson, 5 for $250,000; Fowler/Wolff, 1 for $50,000)

Hole No. 5: Par 3, 205 yards

Seminole flexing its muscles again after giving up an easy birdie to Fowler. No one hits the green. Fowler is in the right trap and Wolff came up well short of the green while McIlroy and Johnson had their tee balls roll off the right side of the putting surface, Johnson's going into the bunker. This is what makes Seminole so tough. No easy up-and-downs here, as even McIlroy can't get within 3 feet putting from the fringe. With Wolff making bogey after hitting a heavy chip, Fowler needs to make from 10 feet. He can't and Johnson's up-and-down par wins another skin.

Result: McIlroy/Johnson win $50,000 (Skins total: McIlroy/Johnson, 4 for $200,000; Fowler/Wolff, 1 for $50,000)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 495 yards

This is one of the toughest holes on property and the longest of Seminole's par 4s. But Fowler pays no attention, almost jarring an 8-iron from 172 yards. He leaves himself just a few feet for birdie.

Johnson comes up short, Wolff hits it to about 20 feet below the hole and McIlroy is about 18 feet past. Only Fowler birdies and the underdogs are on the board.

Result: Fowler/Wolff win $50,000 (Skins total: McIlroy/Johnson, 3 for $150,000; Fowler/Wolff, 1 for $50,000)

Hole No. 3: Par 5, 555 yards

With two skins carrying over, this hole is worth $150,000. McIlroy and Johnson are both in the fairway while Fowler and Wolff will have to lay up from the bunker and dunes, respectively. McIlroy comes up short in the front left greenside bunker and Johnson misses the green right. Fowler will have a wedge in, though Wolff, who asked Johnson if he was in a waste bunker, is likely out of the hole after two poor shots from the junk. Johnson gets up and down for a tap-in birdie and puts the pressure on Fowler, who catches the left lip and misses a tough downhill birdie roll from about 12 feet.

Result: McIlroy/Johnson win $150,000 (Skins total: McIlroy/Johnson, 3 for $150,000; Fowler/Wolff, $0)

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 480 yards

This hole is worth $100,000 in skins and there is also a long-drive prize up for grabs here. Wolff takes that $100,000 by carrying the left fairway bunker, ending up a good 15 to 20 yards ahead of McIlroy.

Johnson and Fowler are both in the sand. While Johnson finds the middle of the green, Fowler's approach goes long and into the back bunker, as does McIlroy's. Wolff keeps it on the back of the green, about pin high but a good 25 feet away. Wolff two-putts for par for his team while McIlroy gets up and down after Johnson three-putts. After making his short putt, McIlroy chirps at his opponents: "I think you forget I've won two FedExCups."

Result: Tied (Skins total: McIlroy/Johnson, $0; Fowler/Wolff, $0)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 405 yards

Here we go! A gettable hole location here, so we should get a birdie or two to start things off. Fowler and Wolff call heads during the coin flip, but it's tails, so McIlroy and Johnson will have the honors. McIlroy and Johnson have the advantage off the tee, but Fowler sticks one to 10 feet. Johnson hits a poor flip wedge, Wolff's wedge from the rough runs through the green and McIlroy wedges one up next to Fowler's ball. McIlroy and Fowler miss their good looks at birdie and the first hole is tied with pars. The $50,000 skin carries over.

Result: Tied (Skins total: McIlroy/Johnson, $0; Fowler/Wolff, $0)

