×

Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters, leaving Tiger Woods in a twosome

Getty Images

Louis Oosthuizen grabbed at his back on the second hole in the opening round of the Masters. There were other times on Thursday that Oosthuizen was seen reaching for the area en route to a 4-over 76.

On Friday, Oosthuizen withdrew from the tournament. Injury was cited as the reason. GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard reported it was a neck injury, however, that led to the WD.

Full-field scores from the 86th Masters Tournament

Oosthuizen, who had finished in the top 3 in each of his previous three major starts, was in the same group as Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann. They will now go out as a twosome in Round 2 at 1:41 p.m. ET.

More articles like this
Golf Central

@GC Masters tracker: Day 2 at Augusta National

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The 86th Masters Tournament is underway at Augusta National. We are tracking the first men's major of the year.
Golf Central

Bubba hits 'best shot I've ever hit at Augusta'

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Bubba Golf and Augusta National Golf Club's pine straw is a match made in heaven. 
Golf Central

Schwartzel goes (statistically) worst to first

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champ, has had a dramatic turnaround this week. But he's not too surprised.