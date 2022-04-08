Louis Oosthuizen grabbed at his back on the second hole in the opening round of the Masters. There were other times on Thursday that Oosthuizen was seen reaching for the area en route to a 4-over 76.

On Friday, Oosthuizen withdrew from the tournament. Injury was cited as the reason. GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard reported it was a neck injury, however, that led to the WD.

Full-field scores from the 86th Masters Tournament

Oosthuizen, who had finished in the top 3 in each of his previous three major starts, was in the same group as Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann. They will now go out as a twosome in Round 2 at 1:41 p.m. ET.