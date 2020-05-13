LPGA on KLPGA: ‘Rankings remain paused indefinitely’

So, what happens to the Rolex Women’s World Rankings with every world tour on hold except the Korean LPGA Tour?

The Rolex rankings were put on pause at the same time as the men’s Official World Golf Ranking, back on March 20.

The Korean women’s tour is restarting play this week in a big way, with its first major championship of the year, the KLPGA Championship, in Yangju. Will players in that event earn world ranking points?

There’s a possibility that players in KLPGA events could get eight or so starts before the American-based LPGA resumes in mid-July. How will the Rolex rankings compute that?

The American-based LPGA, among 12 tours and associations who partner in overseeing the rankings, addressed the issue on Wednesday:

“The Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings (WWGR) remain paused indefinitely,” the LPGA said in a statement. “Results of tournaments held prior to the reopening of the rankings will be saved as the WWGR continues to monitor the resumption of other member tours. Further information will be shared when appropriate.”