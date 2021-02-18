LPGA's new match-play event to be hosted at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas

The LPGA announced Thursday that its new match-play event, the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, will be held at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The inaugural event will be held May 26-30 and feature a $1.5 million purse.

The Tom Fazio-designed Shadow Creek is one of the country’s top golf destinations and has been showcased more in recent years, first with “The Match” between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in 2018 and then again last year when it filled in as host of the CJ Cup. It’s the first time that Shadow Creek will host a women’s event.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play will have a 64-player field divided into 16 groups of four players, with three days of round-robin matches deciding the 16-player bracket – the same format used during the PGA Tour’s WGC-Dell Match Play. Those 16 players will then square off in single-elimination match play until a champion is crowned.

Full qualification information will be released in the next few weeks.