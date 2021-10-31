Lucas Herbert outlasts field in Bermuda for first PGA Tour victory

Australia's Lucas Herbert picked up his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Bermuda Championship. Here's everything you need to know from Sunday at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda:

Leaderboard: Lucas Herbert (-15), Patrick Reed (-14), Danny Lee (-14), Patrick Rodgers (-13), Scott Stallings (-12), Taylor Pendrith (-12)

How it happened: Herbert began the final round, which was moved up because of weather, four shots back of Pendrith, the 54-hole leader. As Stallings and Reed made charges from in front, Herbert and Lee each held the lead for stretches on Sunday as Pendrith didn't card a single birdie. Eventually Stallings' blistering run fell short and Reed got in the clubhouse at 14 under, leaving the three players in the final group too battle it out. Lee birdied Nos. 15-17 to give himself a shot, but his double-bogey-bogey stretch right before cost him. The long-hitting Pendrith made a costly double on the par-5 penultimate hole. Herbert's four closing pars, which followed two birdie bombs at Nos. 12 and 14, was just enough to get the job done in blustery conditions.

Full-field scores from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

What it means: Herbert, already a two-time European Tour winner, earned his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals earlier this year. Now, he's got not only his first Tour win, but he's also back inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and can count on a Masters invite this April. Herbert is also the first first-timer winner this season on Tour.

Round of the day: Stallings was trying to become the first player since Derek Lamely at the 2010 Puerto Rico Open to win a Tour event after beginning his final round on the 10th hole. Instead, Stallings shot 9-under 62 and settled for a solo-sixth finish.

Shot of the day: After holing a long birdie at No. 12, Herbert made one from even longer at the 14th hole:

Biggest disappointment: Pendrith. The Canadian rookie went birdie-less and turned a three-shot lead after 54 holes into a three-stroke loss.