Luke List denies Will Zalatoris first Tour win in Farmers playoff

Luke List birdied the first playoff hole to top Will Zalatoris for his first PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Here’s everything you need to know from Saturday’s finish in San Diego:

Leaderboard: Luke List (-15; won in playoff), Will Zalatoris (-15), Jon Rahm (-14), Cameron Tringale (-14), Jason Day (-14), Justin Rose (-13), Joaquin Niemann (-13), Sungjae Im (-13), Pat Perez (-13)

How it happened: Zalatoris entered the final round tied with Day for the lead at 14 under, and after several other players, from Billy Horschel to Rose to Rahm, entered the winning conversation, it was Zalatoris, Day and List in the mix over the final handful of holes. List birdied the par-5 18th hole after hitting his first two shots into the rough to get in the clubhouse at 15 under. Day holed out for eagle at the par-4 14th hole to tie Zalatoris at 15 under, but he came up short on three straight shots into greens, at Nos. 15-17, and bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 to end his threat. Zalatoris parred each of his final 12 holes after birdies at Nos. 5 and 6, and he missed an 8-footer at the last for the win, forcing a playoff with List, who, like Zalatoris, is known as an elite ball-striker.

After both Zalatoris and List drove it within inches of each other in a right fairway bunker on the first extra hole, No. 18, List splashed out and stuck his third shot to a foot. Zalatoris, who didn't hit a fairway with his last five drives, then missed from 10 feet to hand List his the win.

What it means: While Day, now ranked No. 129 in the world, was looking for his 13th Tour win, yet first since the 2018 Wells Fargo, the playoff was between two players looking for their first career Tour victory – the 37-year-old List, who lost a playoff at the 2018 Honda Classic to Justin Thomas, and the 25-year-old Zalatoris. List, in his 206th career Tour start, got the job done.

Round of the day: List used four straight birdies, at Nos. 3-6, and birdied two of his last three holes to shoot 6-under 66, a round that was only equaled by Austin Smotherman. If not for a bogey at No. 17, List would’ve shot 65 and won outright by a shot. Instead, he needed one more hole.

Shot of the day: Day’s hole-out eagle from 118 yards would’ve been a great winning moment, but it was still the best shot hit on Saturday.

Biggest disappointment: Justin Thomas. He began the day two shots off the lead, but he shot 74 (after a third-round 73) to fall to T-20, five shots out of the playoff.