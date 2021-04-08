AUGUSTA, Ga. – Video review is already making an impact at this 85th Masters Tournament.

Abraham Ancer left Augusta National on Thursday afternoon thinking he’d shot 1-over 73, a respectable score considering how tough the course played in the opening round. However, hours later Ancer was informed that video evidence showed he had accidentally brushed the sand with his club right before hitting his third shot from a bunker at the par-5 15th hole, and he was subsequently docked two shots.

The two-stroke penalty for violating Rule 12.2b(1) turned Ancer’s bogey on the hole into a triple bogey, and his score increased to 75, which drops him to 10 shots back of leader Justin Rose.

“While I’m gutted, I can’t wait to get after it tomorrow,” Ancer tweeted Thursday evening.

According to a release sent out by tournament officials, after Ancer signed his card and exited the scoring area, video evidence reviewed by the committee showed the violation. “The touching of the sand was deemed visible to the naked eye,” the statement read. “Had this not been the case, the video evidence would have been disregarded and a penalty would not have been applied.”