While Rory McIlroy is tabbed as the odds-on favorite to win this week's Masters Tournament, who is flying under the radar entering Augusta National?

Here are three options listed at 100/1 or worse:

Webb Simpson (100/1): He is coming off his best Masters finish in eight starts, a T-20 showing last year after shooting 5-under 67 and notching back-to-back eagles (Nos. 7 and 8) in the final round. He ranks 29th in strokes gained: tee-to-green and is one of the best on Tour hitting into and around the greens. He missed the cut in his last stroke-play event at Valspar, but before that he was T-16 at The Players.

Emiliano Grillo (150/1): In two Masters starts, Grillo has been respectable, tying for 17th in 2016 and finishing 51st in 2017. He ranks 32nd in strokes gained: tee-to-green, and that's with losing -0.322 strokes around the greens. He's missed just one cut this year, though he's failed to finish better than T-22 in any event. He's a good candidate for a top-20 bet.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (150/1): He nearly won earlier this year at Bay Hill, finishing runner-up to Francesco Molinari. And at age 24, he's already making his fifth Masters start. He's made three of four cuts – the missed cut came when he was an amateur – with a best finish of T-7 in 2016. He's not long, but he can place his ball well, ranking 33rd in strokes gained: tee-to-green.