Each Tuesday of Masters Tournament week, past winners gather for the Champions Dinner at Augusta National Golf Club. The winner of the most recent Masters chooses the menu. Here's a look at what's been on those menus in recent years:

2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama: The menu features two appetizers: assorted sushi, sashimi and nigiri, and Yakitori chicken skewers. The main dishes are miso glazed black cod with dashi broth, and A5 Wagyu beef ribeye with mixed mushrooms and vegetables and Sansho daikon ponzu.

2020 champion Dustin Johnson: Choice of garden salad or Caesar salad to start; Main course of prime filet mignon with mashed potatoes and spring vegetables, or miso marinated sea bass; Peach cobbler and apple pie with vanilla ice cream for dessert.

2019 champion Tiger Woods: Tiger Woods is planning to serve fajitas, sushi and sashimi, and milkshakes for dessert.

2018 champion Patrick Reed: Reed served a bone-in rib-eye steak with mac and cheese, creamed spinach, steamed broccoli, creamed corn and a choice of Caesar or wedge salad. For desert: Tiramisu vanilla bean crème brûlée and a chocolate crunch and praline cheesecake.

2017 champion Sergio Garcia: Spanish flavor and then some. An international salad as a starter; arroz caldoso de bogavante, a traditional Spanish lobster rice, as the primary meal; and Angela Garcia's tres leche cake, for desert

2016 champion Danny Willett: Traditional English fare, with a first course of mini cottage pies, followed by a “Sunday roast,” with prime rib, roasted potatoes and vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. For dessert, apple crumble with vanilla custard, followed by coffee and tea

2015 champion Jordan Spieth: A Texas barbecue feast featuring beef brisket, smoked half chicken and pork ribs with baked beans, bacon and chive potato salad, green beans, zucchini and squash as sides and a warm chocolate-chip cookie and vanilla ice cream for dessert

2014 champion Bubba Watson: Same thing as in 2013: Caesar salad, grilled chicken breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni and cheese, confetti cake, vanilla ice cream

2013 champion Adam Scott: Artichoke and arugula salad with calamari, Australian Wagyu beef New York Strip steak, Moreton Bay lobster, sauteed spinach, onion cream mashed potatoes, strawberry and passion fruit pavlova, Anzac biscuit and vanilla sundae

2012 champion Bubba Watson: Caesar salad, grilled chicken breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni and cheese, confetti cake, vanilla ice cream

2011 champion Charl Schwartzel: Sliced biltong (South African dried beef), Boerwors (South African sausage) with monkey gland sauce, Dauphinoise potatoes, vanilla ice cream sundae, crispy meringues

2010 champion Phil Mickelson: Ensalada verde con vinagreta de gazpacho, seafood paella, prime beef tenderloin with smoked paprika demi-glaze, asparagus, tortilla espanola (Spanish omelette), Spanish apple pie, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon ganache

2009 champion Angel Cabrera: Argentine asado, multi-course barbecue featuring chorizo, blood sausage, short ribs, beef filets, mollejas (thymus gland)

2008 champion Trevor Immelman: South African spinach salad, Babotie (spiced minced meat pie with an egg topping) with yellow rice, sosaties (chicken and vegetable skewers), milk tart, South African wines

2007 champion Zach Johnson: Chilled jumbo shrimp, crab cakes, veal osso buco ravioli, lobster bisque, chipped salad, prime filet mignon, seared ahi tuna, steamed asparagus, Lyonnaise potatoes, Iowa corn pudding, sweet potato casserole, steamed spinach, flourless chocolate cake with raspberry sauce

2006 champion Phil Mickelson: Barbecued ribs, chicken, sausage, pulled pork, coleslaw

2005 champion Tiger Woods: Stuffed jalapeno and quesadilla appetizers with salsa and guacamole, green salad, steak and chicken fajitas, Mexican rice, refried beans, apple pie, ice cream

2004 champion Phil Mickelson: Lobster ravioli in tomato cream sauce, Caesar's salad, garlic bread

2003 champion Mike Weir: Lobster in puff pastry, wild boar and chanterelle mushroom bundles, sockeye salmon tartare, white and green asparagus salad, roasted rack of elk, fried chicken, filet mignon, sauteed pompano

2002 champion Tiger Woods: Porterhouse steak and chicken, sushi appetizer, sashimi, salad, crab cakes, asparagus, mashed potatoes, chocolate truffle cake

2001 champion Tiger Woods: Porterhouse steak and chicken, sushi appetizer

2000 champion Vijay Singh: Seafood Tom Kah, chicken Panang curry, baked sea scallops with garlic sauce, baked Chilean sea bass filet with three-flavor chili sauce, rack of lamb with yellow kari sauce, lychee sorbet

1999 champion Jose Maria Olazabal: Not known what Olazabal served in 2000, but here's what he served in 1995 following his first Masters triumph: Collard green soup, Txitxarro en salsa verde, prime New York sirloin steak, roast rack of lamb, broiled chicken, asparagus, baked potato, roasted herb new potatoes

1998 champion Mark O’Meara: Chicken and steak fajitas, sushi, tuna sashimi

1997 champion Tiger Woods: Cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, french fries, strawberry and vanilla milkshakes, Strawberry Shortcake

1996 champion Nick Faldo: Fish and chips, tomato soup

1995 champion Ben Crenshaw: Certified Angus beef brisket, St. Louis-style pork ribs, Hill Country sausage, peach cobbler