Matthew Wolff and Carlos Ortiz became the most recent PGA Tour members to join LIV Golf, the startup league announced Monday.

Both players are scheduled to play this week’s LIV event in Portland, Ore., along with Eugenio Chacarra, a two-time All-American at Oklahoma State and the second-ranked amateur in the world prior to turning professional.

The 48-player field at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club will include Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson.

Wolff enjoyed immediate success after turning pro with a victory in just his third professional start at the 2019 3M Open, but he’s struggled in recent years with mental health challenges and is currently 77th in the world ranking.

Ortiz won last year’s Houston Open and represented Mexico in the 2020 Olympics.

This is the second LIV event and the first in the United States.

During a player meeting last week at the Travelers Championship, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterated the circuit’s stance that there is no path back to the Tour for players who defy regulations and play LIV events.