Memorial Tournament odds: Jon Rahm favored for revenge at Muirfield Village

Jon Rahm didn’t get the chance to close out the Memorial Tournament last year, but bettors like his chances to do so this time around.

Rahm led by six strokes through 54 holes a year ago at Muirfield Village, when he was informed after walking off the 18th green on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Spaniard had to withdraw, but went on to claim the U.S. Open a few weeks later.

According to PointsBets, Rahm is the favorite to win his second Memorial title, having also prevailed in 2020. He was listed at +100 as of Tuesday afternoon. Rory McIlroy, seeking his first victory at Jack's Place, was second at +1200.

Here are notable odds from PointsBet for this week's Memorial Tournament:

Jon Rahm: +1000

Rory McIlroy: +1200

Patrick Cantlay: +1700

Collin Morikawa: +1900

Jordan Spieth: +2000

Xander Schauffele: +2000

Cameron Smith: +2200

Hideki Matsuyama: +2500

Shane Lowry: +2500

Viktor Hovland: +2500

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2800

Will Zalatoris: +3000

Cameron Young: +3300

Sungjae Im: +3300

Joaquin Niemann: +3500

Max Homa: +3500

Davis Riley: +4500

Mito Guillermo Pereira: +4500

For full and updated odds, click here.