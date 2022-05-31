Memorial Tournament odds: Jon Rahm favored for revenge at Muirfield Village

Jon Rahm didn’t get the chance to close out the Memorial Tournament last year, but bettors like his chances to do so this time around.
Rahm led by six strokes through 54 holes a year ago at Muirfield Village, when he was informed after walking off the 18th green on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Spaniard had to withdraw, but went on to claim the U.S. Open a few weeks later.
According to PointsBets, Rahm is the favorite to win his second Memorial title, having also prevailed in 2020. He was listed at +100 as of Tuesday afternoon. Rory McIlroy, seeking his first victory at Jack's Place, was second at +1200.
Here are notable odds from PointsBet for this week's Memorial Tournament:
Jon Rahm: +1000
Rory McIlroy: +1200
Patrick Cantlay: +1700
Collin Morikawa: +1900
Jordan Spieth: +2000
Xander Schauffele: +2000
Cameron Smith: +2200
Hideki Matsuyama: +2500
Shane Lowry: +2500
Viktor Hovland: +2500
Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2800
Will Zalatoris: +3000
Cameron Young: +3300
Sungjae Im: +3300
Joaquin Niemann: +3500
Max Homa: +3500
Davis Riley: +4500
Mito Guillermo Pereira: +4500
