Wie announces taking 'rest of the year off from competitive golf'

Michelle Wie announced via social media on Friday that she will not play competitively over the remainder of the year.

Wie, who has long battled a litany of injuries, has struggled to recover from right wrist/hand surgery last year. She returned from a two-month layoff at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, only to shoot 84-82. Afterwards, she told the media: “I'm still going to be optimistic about everything. But definitely try to listen to my body, as I don't do a great job of that. So, going to go back and try to figure out what's going to happen.”

The 29-year-old competed in only five events this season, making one cut. She has five career LPGA victories, including the 2014 U.S. Women's Open.

