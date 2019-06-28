Michelle Wie announced via social media on Friday that she will not play competitively over the remainder of the year.

Wie, who has long battled a litany of injuries, has struggled to recover from right wrist/hand surgery last year. She returned from a two-month layoff at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, only to shoot 84-82. Afterwards, she told the media: “I'm still going to be optimistic about everything. But definitely try to listen to my body, as I don't do a great job of that. So, going to go back and try to figure out what's going to happen.”

The 29-year-old competed in only five events this season, making one cut. She has five career LPGA victories, including the 2014 U.S. Women's Open.