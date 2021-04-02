Michelle Wie West follows 70 with 79 to miss cut at ANA Inspiration

For the second consecutive day, Michelle Wie West bogeyed her opening hole at the ANA Inspiration. But unlike on Thursday, Friday’s round never got better.

Wie West followed a first-round 70 with a 79 on Day 2 at Mission Hills to miss the cut in her second consecutive start since returning to the LPGA Tour.

ANA Inspiration: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Wie West shot 81-74 at last week’s Kia Classic, her first start on tour since June 2019, because of injury and giving birth to her first child. She got off to a promising start in Rancho Mirage, making four birdies and two bogeys, and was just four off the 18-hole lead.

Having started on the back nine Thursday, Wie West birdied Nos. 1-3. On Friday, starting at the first hole, she made bogey on the same trio. The 31-year-old finished with seven bogeys and no birdies.

"Wasn't a good day. You know, got a little mucky from the first hole. Was right up against a tree," she said. "But I feel like I've had some really good moments and some really bad moments.

"So definitely a lot of positives to take from and definitely have my work cut out for me."

She stood at 5 over par when she finished her round, with the projected cut at 2 over.