Mickelson makes hole-in-one on Nantz' backyard Pebble Beach replica

Come for the hole-in-one and stay for the censored NSFW celebration from one of the game's all-time greats.

While hanging out at Jim Nantz's house on Wednesday, Phil Mickelson aced the legendary broadcaster's backyard replica of the iconic seventh hole at Pebble Beach.

Nobody does it better than Nantz, so as he says in the video - "What a way to prep for the United States Open."

This wasn't the first hole-in-one on Jim Nantz' backyard replica of the iconic seventh hole at Pebble Beach, and it certainly won't be the last, but could this be a sign of things to come for Lefty with the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach just a week away?

Only time will tell.