A 'miracle' 3-wood and uncanny approach shot help Chris Kirk in Rd. 2 of Honda

Sometimes, a pro even surprises himself. Take, for example, Chris Kirk on the par-3 17th during Friday’s second round of the Honda Classic.

“Hit one of my best shots I've hit in a while on [No.] 17 today. That hole's playing significantly more difficult than it was yesterday and for me, I draw the ball 98% of my shots, I hit like a little knock down, cut 6-iron in there and made the putt. So that was a huge boost for sure.”

That was Kirk’s first birdie of the day, having started on the back nine at PGA National. He bogeyed the par-5 18th, but birdied his first three holes after the turn. His scoring run concluded with another pleasantly surprising shot.

“Hit just a miracle 3-wood to hit it on that back right portion of the green on [No.] 3 and just burned the edge,” he said. “Hit a really great putt for eagle. Almost ended up with a 3 there.”

Kirk went on to shoot 2-under 68 and was three back of leader Daniel Berger. A four-time winner on Tour, Kirk is seeking his first Tour title since 2015.

“I felt good about my golf swing for quite a while now and then the work I've done with Ramon [Bescansa], my putting teacher, the last few weeks has got me feeling a little bit more confident in that area and yeah, so just keep plugging away.”