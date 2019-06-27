DETROIT – Nate Lashley knows what it feels like to be the odd man out.

Last week’s Travelers Championship field filled up with Lashley on the outside looking in, sitting at first alternate and failing to receive a tee time. He started on the wrong side of the bubble this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he got to Detroit early for an unsuccessful bid to Monday qualify his way into the 156-man field.

But Lashley eventually caught a break, moving up again to first alternate and ultimately snagging the last spot in the field when David Berganio withdrew Wednesday. Lashley then made the most of his opportunity, shooting a career-best 63 to take an early two-shot lead at 9 under.

“When you’re first alternate it’s not a whole lot of fun, that feeling of only missing getting in the event by a spot, by one person,” Lashley said. “We’ll see how it goes tomorrow. Hopefully I can go out there and play like today, play relaxed golf and have some fun.”

Lashley earned his PGA Tour card for the first time in 2018 after more than a decade as a pro, and this season he is playing with conditional status. The 36-year-old has four top-25 finishes in 14 starts this season, highlighted by a T-8 finish at the Puerto Rico Open.

But he’s in position for bigger things this week in Detroit after an opener that featured an even split between birdies and pars, including five circles over his final six holes.

“Obviously I made a lot of putts,” Lashley said. “I putted well, I drove it pretty well. I hit it really well on the back nine, but at 9 under you’re kind of doing everything well.”

Lashley would love to contend for a maiden Tour victory, or even snag one of two tickets to The Open that are up for grabs this week. But his goals are more immediate, as he started the week 132nd in season-long points with his 2020 status still hanging in the balance. After riding both sides of the bubble the last two weeks, he’s well aware of what each birdie and par save can do for his long-term prospects.

“Hopefully I can play well this week and continue to play well and lock up my card and go from there,” he said.