NBC to debut "BagCam" Friday at Valspar with Justin Thomas, Bones Mackay

We’ve seen the walk-and-talk make its way to PGA Tour broadcasts, and now comes “BagCam.”

As the Tour continues trying to find ways to make the broadcast more entertaining, fans are being treated to more intimate experiences with players, and that will continue this week at the Valspar Championship.

NBC Sports announced Thursday that during second-round coverage from Innisbrook, the network will debut “BagCam,” giving viewers a look inside the ropes. Justin Thomas and Jim “Bones” Mackay have volunteered to be the test case, with a camera being placed on top of Thomas’ bag for the final two holes of his second round.

“We are always exploring ways to innovate within our golf coverage while not disrupting or interfering with what’s happening on the course,” said Tommy Roy, head producer for NBC Sports’ golf coverage. “BagCam will provide a unique perspective for the viewers at home, and we thank Justin Thomas and Bones for letting us join them on Friday afternoon on Golf Channel and Peacock.”

This represents a change in mentality for Thomas, who was on record a few years ago saying he wouldn’t want to have a microphone on during play.

“I would not wear a mic, no,” Thomas said previously. “That’s not me ... I mean, as close as those mics are on the tees and the greens and as close as I get to boom mics during competition anyway, I basically feel like I am mic’d up.”

As golf broadcasts evolve, it appears Thomas is willing to do the same. He opened the tournament in 2-under 69 and is three off the early lead.