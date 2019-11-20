NBC Sports Group today announced it has acquired EZLinks Golf, a PGA TOUR-affiliated company, including its online tee time marketplace for golfers and its technology platforms, business solutions and customer service for golf course partners. The addition of EZLinks will complement NBC Sports Group’s existing portfolio of golf-related lifestyle brands dedicated to enhancing the golf experience through technology, including GOLF Business Solutions, GOLFNOW, and GOLFPASS.

“As an innovative leader that is at the intersection of golf and technology, NBC Sports continues to invest in our portfolio of golf lifestyle businesses to better serve golfers and golf courses,” said Will McIntosh, executive vice president, NBC Sports Digital and Consumer Business. “Incorporating the technology and services of EZLinks into the comprehensive digital solutions we already offer will enhance our ability to help golf courses operate more efficiently and make the game more accessible for golfers.”

For more than 20 years, EZLinks has provided software and services that power the unique operations and marketing needs of the golf industry, as well as TeeOff, an online tee time marketplace for golfers. EZLinks brings deep experience in working with independent golf course operators and management companies, as well as resorts, municipalities, and private clubs, and its addition will further bolster GOLF Business Solutions’ comprehensive offerings for golf course partners.

“Like GOLFNOW, EZLinks has been committed to maintaining an open platform for golf operators,” said Gary Cohen, chief executive officer of EZLinks Golf. “The combination of our two organizations will only enhance that shared commitment as we work more closely together to serve the needs of our clients and golfers everywhere.”

NBC SPORTS’ PORTFOLIO OF DIGITAL BUSINESSES ARE DRIVING INNOVATION AT THE INTERSECTION OF SPORTS AND TECHNOLOGY

“Simply put, our strategy is to make golf more accessible, simpler and more enjoyable to play by using tech and services that help better connect golfers and golf courses,” said Jeff Foster, senior vice president, GOLFNOW and Emerging Businesses. “Teeoff and EZLinks Golf will round out our comprehensive portfolio designed to help courses elevate the golf experience at their venues and to better serve needs of the modern golfer.”

NBC Sports’ portfolio of lifestyle businesses is tailored to the specific needs of passionate participants and valued partners looking to enhance the experience of playing sports: