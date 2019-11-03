Nelly Korda’s caddie was in an awkward spot helping her win the Swinging Skirts LPGA in Taiwan on Sunday.

His stellar work and pep talk helped Korda beat his fiancée in a playoff.

Jason McDede, Korda’s caddie, is engaged to Caroline Masson, who played alongside Korda and McDede during the entire final round and playoff.

“It was a little funny,” Masson said. “I'm quite happy to see them win. I'm proud of them and proud of the two of them, the way they work together, and, hopefully, I get another chance to beat them down the stretch the next few years.”

Korda took a three-shot lead into the final round and was two ahead before making bogeys at the 14th, 15th and 17th holes to fall a shot behind. She said McDede’s encouraging words were pivotal to helping her birdie the 18th to get into the playoff with Masson and Minjee Lee and then to win with a birdie at the first playoff hole.

“At the end of the day, he is on my team and I am the one signing his paycheck,” Nelly good-naturedly joked. “Caroline is a great person, and she played amazing golf today. You know, it was kind of difficult for him because I guess he can be happy ... but I wouldn't be where I am without Jason. He made sure that he kept me in the game.”