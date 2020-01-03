Niemann gets assist after Kapalua's winds break his umbrella

Joaquin Niemann

Through three holes on Friday, Joaquin Niemann remained steady atop the leaderboard at Kapalua.

His umbrella, on the other hand, fell apart — literally.

Per Golf Channel's Jim "Bones" Mackay, who was walking with the final pairing of Niemann and Justin Thomas, Niemann's umbrella broke on the third hole, the product of the high winds whipping players during the second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Suddenly without defense from the wind and the rain, Niemann got an assist from PGA Tour rules official Mark Dusbabek, who loaned Niemann his own rules-official-emblazoned umbrella.

The overnight leader following a first-round 66,  Niemann started par-par-par Friday, braving the wet and windy weather.

