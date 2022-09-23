Stacy Lewis has more than just a stacked pool of talent on her side ahead of next year’s Solheim Cup.

On Thursday, Lewis announced in her continued partnership with KPMG, the utilization of the KPMG Performance Insights data and analytics to help her decide her captain’s picks, pairings and more.

“As Team USA captain, I expressed a desire to use data and analytics to provide me with greater intelligence and insights in order to determine captains picks and pairings – and KPMG stepped up,” said Lewis, who has been a KPMG Brand Ambassador for more than a decade. “I believe that utilizing KPMG Performance Insights to inform our picks and pairings will be a difference maker for us – data and analytics is something the men have been using in team competitions for years.”

Lewis will use the software ahead of and during next year’s Solheim Cup, which will be held at Finca Cortesín in Andalucía, Spain, from September 22-24, 2023. KPMG delivers key insights into strokes gained, proximity averages and performance indexing that has been used by LPGA Tour players for over a year. This data helps players diagnose and improve their game.

For Lewis’ part, these insights will provide a clear picture of past and current performance in various aspects of the game, including driving, iron play, putting and more, helping her make the best decisions possible.

“KPMG Performance Insights has been a game changer in terms of helping LPGA players maximize their performance, informing the way they practice and play, while also enhancing storytelling, broadcast media coverage and more,” said Shawn Quill, KPMG National Sports Industry Leader. “At KPMG, we help our clients use data to make informed business decisions and we’re hopeful KPMG Performance Insights will have a similar impact supporting Stacy in her role as the leader of Team USA.”